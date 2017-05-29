Detectives Arrest Suspect in Fort Washington Homicide

May 29, 2017
Xavier Johnson, 19, of Upper Marlboro

The Prince George’s County Police Department Homicide Unit arrested a suspect in connection with Wednesday’s homicide in Fort Washington. The suspect is 19-year-old Xavier Johnson of the 7300 block of Brook Meadow Lane in Upper Marlboro. He’s charged with fatally shooting 24-year-old Timothy Harris of Parkton Street in Fort Washington.

On May 24th, at about 10:40 am, patrol officers were called to the 12300 block of Asbury Drive for a shooting. They found Harris lying in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Patrol officers arrested Johnson a short time after the shooting. The preliminary investigation reveals that prior to the shooting, Johnson and Harris were involved in a drug-related dispute.

Johnson is charged with first and second degree murder. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgcrimesolvers.com and submit a tip online.

