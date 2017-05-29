Tri-County Animal Shelter Announces June Promotions

The Tri-County Animal Shelter is pleased to announce the following June monthly promotions and reminders:

Adopt-a-Shelter-Cat Month (Thursday, June 1- Friday, June 30)

During this special month, the shelter is reducing the kitten adoption fees to $50, adult cat fees to $20, and senior cats 6 years and over to $5. Come and find yourself a new furry family member!

National Pet Preparedness Month (Thursday, June 1- Friday, June 30)

When you prepare for emergencies, remember your furry friends. In addition to your family’s emergency kit, you should have one for your pets as well. In the kit, include seven day supply of food and water, food and water bowls, extra collar, leash, blankets, carrier, medications, medical records, recent photos of your pet in case your pet becomes lost, and a first aid kit. Learn more at www.ready.gov/animals.

National Best Friends Day (Thursday, June 8)

Celebrate this special day by getting a new furry friend. The shelter will reduce the adoption fee this day to $50 for dogs. Cat adoption fees are lowered in June for Adopt-a-Shelter-Cat Month.

Shelter Animals Coming to You (Saturday, June 10)

The Tri-County Animal Shelter will be in your neighborhood with adoptable animals. Stop by the St. Charles Towne Center (11110 Mall Circle, Waldorf) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and find your new best friend!

The Tri-County Animal Shelter is located at 6707 Animal Shelter Road in Hughesville. Shelter staff can be reached at 301-932-1713 or 800-903-1992. Adoption hours are Monday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To view animals available for adoption, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/ES/AnimalShelter/Tri-County-Animal-Shelter or www.petfinder.com/shelters/MD112.html to find your “purrfect” pet. Follow the Tri-County Animal Shelter on Facebook for adoptable pets, pet tips, and more at www.facebook.com/TriCountyAnimalShelterSoMD/. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.