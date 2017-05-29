Funding Available for Maryland Volunteer Fire Departments

Grants Provide Financial and Technical Assistance to Enhance Capabilities

In Maryland, about 5,000 wildfires start each and every year, and more than 300 volunteer fire departments across the state respond to these blazes.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is now offering volunteer fire departments access to critical grant funding through its Volunteer Fire Assistance Program to help fortify and strengthen wildland firefighting capabilities.

“Volunteer firefighters rely on these grants to protect the citizens and communities they serve,” Maryland Forest Service State Fire Supervisor Monte Mitchell said. “This program enables emergency personnel and first responders to acquire and maintain the skills and specialized tools they need to battle wildfires in rural areas around the state.”

The grant program, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, requires a 50/50 match with a maximum award of $3,000. Volunteer fire departments can submit one grant application per year. Grant applications will be accepted until July 17, 2017.

Interested applicants should contact 410-260-8503 or monte.mitchell@maryland.gov with any comments or questions.