VIDEO: Motorcycle Accident in Great Mills Sends Operator to Trauma Center

May 30, 2017

On Monday, May 29, 2017, at approximately 9:15 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to Chancellors Run Road at the intersection of Pegg Road, in Great Mills, for a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.

Upon arrival police used a fire extinguisher to put out a small fire under the hood of the passenger vehicle involved in the collision. Firefighters arrived and soaked the engine compartment with water.

Rescue personnel treated the operators of both vehicles on the scene. The cyclist was transported to Chancellors Run Park where he was met by a helicopter from the Maryland State Police and flown to an area trauma center. The driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to MedStar St. Mary’s by ambulance.

The cause of the accident is being investigated by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.





 



4 Responses to VIDEO: Motorcycle Accident in Great Mills Sends Operator to Trauma Center

  1. Laura on May 30, 2017 at 9:04 am

    praying for all involved

  2. Charles on May 30, 2017 at 9:07 am

    Why am I not surprised that it’s a sport bike?

    • werwe on May 30, 2017 at 10:20 am

      Whether it’s a sports bike or not, it could have been the fault a the driver of the car. Stop assuming

    • Bob Lob Law on May 30, 2017 at 10:31 am

      Go ahead and tell us why you’re not surprised. Don’t be scared.

