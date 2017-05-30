Critical Missing Person ● 12-Year-Old Boy ● St. Mary’s County

UPDATE: Daequon Marquese Clark has been located.

5/30/2017: The critically missing person,Daequon Marquese Clark was last seen at approximately 7 a.m. the morning of Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in the 21000 block of Primrose Place in Lexington Park.

He was wearing a black shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

He is 12-years-old, and has shaved brown hair and brown eyes.

The missing person is 12 years old described as :

Height: 5′-05″

Weight: 112 lbs.

Hair: Brown (shaved)

Eyes: Brown

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Duty Officer at 301-475-8008.

You can also call CRIME SOLVERS at 301.475.3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Calls to CRIME SOLVERS are NOT RECORDED, and CALLERS CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS.

