Critical Missing Person ● 12-Year-Old Boy ● St. Mary’s County

UPDATE: Daequon Marquese Clark has been located.
5/30/2017: The critically missing person,Daequon Marquese Clark was last seen at approximately 7 a.m. the morning of Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in the 21000 block of Primrose Place in Lexington Park.
He was wearing a black shirt, black pants, and black shoes.
He is 12-years-old, and has shaved brown hair and brown eyes.
The missing person is 12 years old described as :
- Height: 5′-05″
- Weight: 112 lbs.
- Hair: Brown (shaved)
- Eyes: Brown
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Duty Officer at 301-475-8008.
You can also call CRIME SOLVERS at 301.475.3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).
Calls to CRIME SOLVERS are NOT RECORDED, and CALLERS CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS.
