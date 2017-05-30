Critical Missing Person ● 12-Year-Old Boy ● St. Mary’s County

May 30, 2017

UPDATE: Daequon Marquese Clark has been located.

5/30/2017: The critically missing person,Daequon Marquese Clark was last seen at approximately 7 a.m. the morning of Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in the 21000 block of Primrose Place in Lexington Park.

He was wearing a black shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

He is 12-years-old, and has shaved brown hair and brown eyes.

The missing person is 12 years old described as  :

  • Height: 5′-05″
  • Weight: 112 lbs.
  • Hair: Brown (shaved)
  • Eyes: Brown

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Duty Officer at 301-475-8008.

You can also call CRIME SOLVERS at 301.475.3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Calls to CRIME SOLVERS are NOT RECORDED, and CALLERS CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS.

This entry was posted on May 30, 2017 at 10:34 am and is filed under All News, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

2 Responses to Critical Missing Person ● 12-Year-Old Boy ● St. Mary’s County

  1. werwe on May 30, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    Hope he is found safely. A parent’s nightmare

    Reply
  2. Localboy on May 30, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    I pray everything works our ok.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.