Mechanicsville Man Charged in Leonardtown Stabbing

On May 11, 2017, a victim arrived at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown suffering from a single stab wound to the back.

The victim’s injury required emergency medical treatment by hospital personnel.

In a joint effort, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies and detectives from the Criminal Investigations discovered the assault occurred in Leonardtown, after the victim and Romaine Antonio Bailey, 26, of Mechanicsville, became involved in an argument that led to a physical confrontation. During the fight, suspect Bailey used a folding knife to inflict injury on the victim.

An arrest warrant was obtained charging suspect Bailey with assault first degree, assault second degree and carrying a dangerous and concealed weapon.

On May 18, 2017, Bailey was located and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was served with the open arrest warrant.

He is currently being held at the Detention Center on a “no-bond” status.

