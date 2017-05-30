St. Inigoes Woman Charged with Shoplifting at Thrift Store

On Thursday, May 18, 2017, Corporal W. Ray of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Go Green Thrift Store, located in the 21000 block of Tulagi Place, in Lexington Park, for a reported theft.

The investigation revealed the suspect, Nicole Denise Ulmer, 31 of St. Inigoes, entered the business and stole merchandise having a value less $100.

Corporal W. Ray issued the suspect a Criminal Citation charging her with Theft under $100