St. Inigoes Woman Charged with Shoplifting at Thrift Store

May 30, 2017
Nicole Denise Ulmer, 31 of St. Inigoes

On Thursday, May 18, 2017, Corporal W. Ray of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Go Green Thrift Store, located in the 21000 block of Tulagi Place, in Lexington Park, for a reported theft.

The investigation revealed the suspect, Nicole Denise Ulmer, 31 of St. Inigoes, entered the business and stole merchandise having a value less $100.

Corporal W. Ray issued the suspect a Criminal Citation charging her with Theft under $100

One Response to St. Inigoes Woman Charged with Shoplifting at Thrift Store

  1. moadib on May 30, 2017 at 11:26 am

    That’s got to be embarrassing. Getting caught stealing from a thrift shop is only a little better than getting caught stealing from the dollar store. Although thrift stores can have some surprising items.

    Reply

