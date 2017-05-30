Lusby Woman Arrested in Liquor Store Parking Lot for Possession of Heroin

On Monday, May 15, 2017, at 2:27 pm, Trooper First Class Davis from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack responded to a broadcast for a person having distress in the Bucket’s in Lusby.

Brandy M. Staples, 30, of Lusby, was located and was slurring her speech and her movements were delayed.

A plastic straw was observed on the center console.

A probable cause search revealed quantities of heroin.

Staples was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.



On July 17, 2016, at approximately 9:00pm, Deputy N. Buckler observed a vehicle strike a curb on Lynn Acres Lane, in Lusby, with the driver continuing to travel south with the wheel squealing, smoking and emitting the smell of burnt rubber. He was able to eventually bring the vehicle driven by Brandy Staples, 30, of Lusby, to a stop on Newtown Road, in Lusby.

Due to observing Ms. Staples’ driving and the results of her Field Sobriety Tests, she was placed in handcuffs. She was charged with Possession of a Synthetic Narcotic (Percocet), Possession of a Dangerous Drug without a Prescription (Tramadol), Possession of Paraphernalia (cut straw), Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving While Impaired by Alcohol, Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol Per Se, and Failure to Return to and Remain at Scene of Accident Involving Vehicle Property Damage.