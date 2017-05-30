Two Arrested for for Possession of Morphine in Huntingtown After Auto Accident

May 30, 2017
Zachary Duran, 27, of Prince Frederick, and David Snider, 26, of Owings

Zachary Duran, 27, of Prince Frederick, and David Snider, 26, of Owings

On May 16, 2017, at approximately 2:30pm, Deputy N. Buckler of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Ponds Wood/Hardesty Road, in Huntingtown, for the report of an auto accident.

Upon arrival he observed a pickup truck lying on its’ side in a field, with the occupants and multiple witnesses to the accident standing outside the vehicle.

Police spoke with the driver, Zachary Duran, 27, of Prince Frederick, and passenger, David Snider, 26, of Owings, who confirmed they were not injured and refused medical treatment.

After confronting the subjects about a bag they tossed into the woods, Deputy Buckler located a small fabric bag containing marijuana and multiple pills (Morphine and Temazepam). He also located a set of nunchucks jammed in between the driver’s seat and the center console.

The driver, Duran, had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath and had lethargic and slurred speech. Duran was arrested and charged with DUI, DWI, Possession of CDS (Morphine), Obstructing and Hindering and a Concealed Dangerous Weapon (nunchucks).

Snider was arrested for Possession of CDS (Morphine).

Zachary Duran, 27, of Prince Frederick

Zachary Duran, 27, of Prince Frederick

 
David Snider, 26, of Owings

David Snider, 26, of Owings

Zachary Duran, 27, of Prince Frederick, and David Snider, 26, of Owings

Zachary Duran, 27, of Prince Frederick, and David Snider, 26, of Owings

This entry was posted on May 30, 2017 at 5:07 pm and is filed under All News, Calvert News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.