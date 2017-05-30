Two Arrested for for Possession of Morphine in Huntingtown After Auto Accident

On May 16, 2017, at approximately 2:30pm, Deputy N. Buckler of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Ponds Wood/Hardesty Road, in Huntingtown, for the report of an auto accident.

Upon arrival he observed a pickup truck lying on its’ side in a field, with the occupants and multiple witnesses to the accident standing outside the vehicle.

Police spoke with the driver, Zachary Duran, 27, of Prince Frederick, and passenger, David Snider, 26, of Owings, who confirmed they were not injured and refused medical treatment.

After confronting the subjects about a bag they tossed into the woods, Deputy Buckler located a small fabric bag containing marijuana and multiple pills (Morphine and Temazepam). He also located a set of nunchucks jammed in between the driver’s seat and the center console.

The driver, Duran, had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath and had lethargic and slurred speech. Duran was arrested and charged with DUI, DWI, Possession of CDS (Morphine), Obstructing and Hindering and a Concealed Dangerous Weapon (nunchucks).

Snider was arrested for Possession of CDS (Morphine).