Detectives Investigate Fatal Shooting in Suitland

Prince George’s County Police Department Homicide Unit detectives are working to identify and arrest the suspect(s) who shot and killed a man Monday evening in Suitland.

The victim is 43-year-old Bruce Coley of Kingswell Street in Mitchellville. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On May 29th, at about 6:20 pm, patrol officers responded to the 3200 block of Swann Road for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the officers found the victim and another man outside suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both taken to the hospital, where Coley was pronounced dead. The other adult male victim suffered what preliminarily appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are working to establish a suspect(s) and motive at this time.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgcrimesolvers.com and submit a tip online.