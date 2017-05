Peacefully on Wednesday, May 24, 2017, David L. Barbour passed away. Family and friends will gather on Thursday, June 1, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Interment to follow at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church Cemetery in Charlotte Hall, MD.