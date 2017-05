Peacefully on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, Lakia T. Bridgeforth departed this earthly life surrounded by her loved ones. Family and friends will unite on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home 2294 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD, from 2:00pm until time of service 3:00pm.

Interment will be private.