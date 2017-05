Suddenly on Saturday, May 20, 2017 Cris Tiffany Glenn departed this earthly life. Family and friends will unite on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at Ebenezer AME Church 7707 Allentown Road, Fort Washington, MD 20744 from 9:00am until time of service 11:00am.

Interment will follow at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.