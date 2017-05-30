Peacefully on Monday, May 22, 2017, Shaina Alyse Honeycutt departed this earthly life in LaPlata, Maryland. Family and friends will gather for visitation from 6:00-8:00pm on Thursday, June 1, 2017 at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD 20601. A second visitation will take place on Friday, June 2, 2017 at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD 20601 at 10:00am until time of service 11:00am.

Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD.