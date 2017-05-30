Michael Allen Pilkerton, Sr. of Charlotte Hall, MD passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Born June 7, 1951, he was the son of the late Charles Francis Pilkerton, Sr. and Rita Virginia Pilkerton.

Michael leaves behind his son, Michael Allen Pilkerton, Jr. (Katherine), his son’s mother, Cynthia Raley Pilkerton and his grandchildren, Matthew and Emily Pilkerton. He is also survived by his siblings, Charles F. Pilkerton, Jr. of Hughesville, MD, Delores Gardiner of Hughesville, MD, and Donald Pilkerton of Mechanicsville, MD.

Michael graduated from Chopticon High School in 1969 and shortly after went to work for Burch and Wise Wholesales as a salesman. He was life member of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department serving in various officer roles throughout the years, but most notably as Chief from 1986 to 1991.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM, followed by Firemen prayers at 7:15 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at 10:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Father Ray Schmidt officiating.

Interment will follow in the Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery, Helen, MD.