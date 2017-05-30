Constance Wright Wells, 94

May 30, 2017

Constance Wright Wells, 94 of Leonardtown, MD passed away on May 26, 2017 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center. She was born on October 10, 1922 in Baltimore City, MD to the late John Kenneth and Mildred Marie (Krebs) Jones.

Constance was a secretary for the Department of Defense. She was a member of the Elks club in Ocean City, MD and the VFW ladies axillary.

She is survived by her son Robert L. Grant (Dianne) daughter Donna M. Fisher (Terry), four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, one great-grandchildren and sister Inez Freeman.

This entry was posted on May 30, 2017 at 11:25 pm and is filed under All News, Obituaries, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.