Margaret Edna Bean Archer, 86, of Lexington Park, MD passed away May 26, 2017 at Hospice House of St. Mary’s surrounded by her loving family.

She was born February 9, 1931 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Quintin and Margaret Bean.

Margaret is a graduate of Great Mills High School where she enjoyed playing basketball. On October 24, 1959 she married her beloved husband, Charles Madison Archer at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church. Together they celebrated over 56 wonderful years of marriage. She was employed for over 38 years as a dedicated student coordinator for the Department of Defense. She was passionate about her career and helped to guide many engineers into their careers. She grew up in Seven Gables and found spending time on the water relaxing. Her hobbies included boating, water skiing, and going to the beach. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband, Charles, she is also survived by her children, Kyle Madison Archer (Amy Jo Gary) of San Diego, CA and Jodi Kay Weakland (Paul) of Millersville, MD; her sisters, Mary Mosher of Hollywood, MD and Agnes “Billie” McGahran of California, MD; and her grandsons, Ryan Weakland and William Archer. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, June 1, 2017 from 5:00-8:00 p.m., with prayers recited at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Monsignor Michael Wilson on Friday, June 2, 2017 at 10:00 a.m., at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 43927 St. John’s Road, Hollywood, MD 20636.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery.