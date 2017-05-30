Jean Delores Davis, 86, of Hughesville, MD, passed away at her residence in Hughesville, MD on May 24, 2017. Jean was born to the late Arthur Day and the late Nettie Day on February 25, 1931 in Washington, DC. Jean worked for Hecht’s for 50 years. She enjoyed animals, traveling, camping and Sunday rides.

Jean was predeceased by her parents, husband, Gary Davis, brothers, Robert, Earl and Lawrence; sisters, Joan, Frances, Edith and Mabel. Jean is survived by her husband, Earl Kenneth Funk and many nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends for Jean’s Life Celebration Visitation on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at 11am at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home with Pastor Dave Huffman officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Newport Catholic Church, 11555 St. Mary’s Church Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.