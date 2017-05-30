Joseph Henry Holt, Jr. “Jo Jo”, 61, of Lexington Park, MD passed away on May 20, 2017 at his home after a short illness.

He was born on November 3, 1955 in Charlotte Hall, MD to Joseph Henry Holt, Sr. and Dorothy Queen Holt of Charlotte Hall, MD.

In 1974, Jo Jo graduated from Chopticon High School. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1974 and served his country until his honorable discharge in 1977 After the Army, he worked at the National Aerospace Museum in Washington DC. He delivered beer throughout St. Mary’s County for the Guy Distributing Company in Charlotte Hall, MD. He worked as a Building Assistant for the Sampaton Company in Annapolis, when the Lacey Run Housing Development was being built and finished. He worked as briefly as plumbers assistant for Copsey’s Septic and Plumbing in Mechanicsville, MD. He was last employed as a laborer for Dean Lumber Company for eight years.

He was very athletic and enjoyed playing sports, especially baseball and basketball. He played in the St. Mary’s County baseball league for many years, especially with the Charlotte Hall Rockets and the Wolfpack and was an all-star player. He also enjoyed playing basketball for the St. Mary’s County Basketball League. He was an avid Washington Redskins and Baltimore Orioles fan and always cheered his teams on. He loved to spending time with his family and friends; either playing cards or enjoying their company. He would make it point each week to call and talk to many of those family and friends.

On April 19, 1997, he married his beloved wife, Doris Holt at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church in Hollywood, MD. Together they celebrated over 20 wonderful years of marriage, which produced a son, Kellem.

In addition to his parents and beloved wife, JoJo is also survived by his son, Kellem Holt of Lexington Park, MD; his siblings: Elaine Holt, Donna Holt, Anthony “Tony” Holt (Phyllis), James “Jim” Holt, Alice Thomas, George Holt and Francis “Bop” Holt; and many extended family and friends. Also, his special friends of whom he enjoyed watching the Washington Redskins and Baltimore Orioles with: Tyvie Herbert, Wayne Blackwell and Slim Butler.

Family will receive friends on May 30, 2017 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Raymond Schmidt on May 30, 2017 at 12:00 pm, at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 43927 St. John’s Road, Hollywood, MD 20636.

Interment will be held at a later date at Maryland Veteran’s Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers are: Wayne Blackwell, Tyvie Herbert, John “Slim” Butler, Bruce Thompson, Larry Thompson, and Charles “Doonie” Thompson. Honorary pallbearers are: Robert Herbert, Joseph Short, George T. Briscoe, Ronnie Woodland, Melvin Stewart, and Robert Briscoe.