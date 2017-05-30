John Brandt “J.B.” Tayman Jr., 82, formerly of Brandywine, MD, passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2017 at Riverside Tappahannock Hospital after a brief illness.

John was predeceased by his parents, John Brandt Tayman and Maude Virginia Tayman, nee Hyde, and his sisters, Dorothy V. Cooksey of La Plata, MD and Linda L. Bond of Nashville, TN.

He is survived by his sisters, Betty Ann Padgett (William “Gene”) of Hughesville, MD and Mary M. Goldsmith (Wilson “Sonny”) of Hughesville, MD and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are welcomed for a visitation on Sunday, June 4, 2017 from 2:00pm – 4:00pm and 6:00pm – 8:00pm at the Huntt Funeral Home, 3035 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD.

A service will be held on Monday, June 5, 2017 at 10:00am at the funeral home. Burial will take place on Monday, June 5, 2017 at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton, immediately following the funeral service.