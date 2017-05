Mary Lou Mobley, 69, of Brandywine, MD, passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2017.

Family and friends are welcomed for a visitation on Thursday, June 1, 2017 from 10:00am to 12:00pm at Cedarville Assembly of God, 11600 Cedarville Road, Brandywine, MD.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 12:00pm at the church. Interment will follow the funeral service and will take place in the Cedarville Church Cemetery.