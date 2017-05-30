Elsie Ann Hardesty, 85, of Prince Frederick, Maryland passed away peacefully on May 23, 2017 in Prince Frederick, Maryland. She was born on April 8, 1932 in Prince Frederick, Maryland to the late George and Mamie Wood. Mrs. Hardesty lived her whole life in Calvert County.

Besides her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Edmond B. Hardesty, Sr. and son, Gary S. Hardesty; as well as her siblings; George Wood, Carroll Wood, Ethel Marshall, Edna Erich, Garland Wood, and Mildred Carroll. She was a loving mother who enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her family and providing a family for others as a foster parent. She also found that the secret to staying young was to spend as much time with little children, she found them to be so full of energy and life. Some of her other interests included cooking, flower gardening, fishing, boating and the holiday times.

Mrs. Hardesty is survived by her children Cheryl Stallings of Huntingtown, MD; Edmond Hardesty, Jr. of Lexington Park, MD; George M. Hardesty of Linthicum, MD; Barbara Hoydt of North Carolina; and Marsha S. Hardesty of Virginia Beach, VA. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Thursday May, 2017 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, Maryland. A funeral services will be held on Friday May 27, 2017 at 1:00 PM at Waters Memorial Methodist Church.

Interment will follow in Waters Memorial UM Church Cemetery.