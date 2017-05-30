Catherine Ann Van Tassel, “Kitty”, 94

Catherine Ann Van Tassel, “Kitty” passed on May 25, 2017 at the age of 94. Born in Washington, DC the daughter of Cecille Franklin McCambridge and James Emmett McCambridge.

Kitty worked at both Safeway Grocery Stores in Upper Marlboro for over 20 years, retiring in 1985. She was an animal lover and a devout Christian. Even during her elder years, Kitty enjoyed playing and downloading games onto her computer and was fascinated how quickly she would receive a book on her Kindle.

In addition to her parents, Kitty was predeceased by her husband, the late Omar William Van Tassel and two sons, the late Mark Van Tassel and the late Wayne Van Tassel. Beloved mother of Eric P. Van Tassel of North Beach, MD and Marian C. Dempski (Dennis) of Stafford, VA; loving grandmother of Christopher Deale, Lisa Van Tassel, Andrew Van Tassel and Matthew Dempski; cherished great-grandmother of Madison Dempski and Lyla Van Tassel.