Maryland State Police Traffic Enforcement Efforts During Memorial Day Holiday Period

Traffic enforcement efforts by Maryland state troopers during the Memorial Day holiday period resulted in more than 7,800 traffic stops that led to 130 arrests and more than 100 arrests of impaired drivers.

Maryland State Police patrol troopers began increased holiday traffic enforcement efforts on May 26, 2017 that continued through May 30, 2017. During that period, troopers arrested 111 impaired drivers, arrested 78 for criminal offenses and arrested another 53 people who were found to be wanted on warrants.

The arrests occurred during 7,833 traffic stops made by troopers working traffic safety initiatives that included additional patrols, sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols, and speed enforcement. Troopers issued 5,196 citations, 4,922 warnings and 807 safety equipment repair orders. Troopers at each of the 23 Maryland State Police barracks were involved in special enforcement operations during the holiday period.

During this period, troopers responded to 255 crashes.

There were no fatal crashes reported.

