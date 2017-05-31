Wednesday’s Pet is DEWEY

Wednesday’s Pet for 6/01/17 DEWEY

Featured Pet: DEWEY

Rescue Group: Calvert Animal Welfare League (CAWL)

Breed: Hound/Pit Bull Mix

Sex: Male

Size: Medium

Vetted: Neutered and Up-to-date with routine shots

Adoption Fee: $200.00

Dewey is a 5 yr. old Hound/Pit-bull mix. He was an owner give up to a shelter in Virginia. He was loved, but not very well taken care of. When Dewey came into rescue, he had an ear and skin infection. He needed to be treated with antibiotics and is doing great now. Dewey is house trained and knows basic commands. His ideal home would be with someone looking for a loving, mellow companion. Dewey wants to please and is very obedient.

For a video of Dewey, please click HERE.

If you’re interested in Dewey please email cawl@comcast.net or call 410-535-9300. For more information visit: http://www.cawlrescue.org/

A little bit of breed information:

Mixed breed dogs are generally healthier than purebred because they draw from a broader gene pool. When adopting a mixed breed dog, focus more on personality rather than breed. This can help so that you appreciate the dog even more. Love him on his own terms and he will love you back more.

CAWL is having a Fundraiser Saturday June 3, 2017

Saturday June 3–10AM-3PM

1040 N Prince Frederick Blvd, Prince Frederick, MD 20678, USA

Our 13th annual Bark-B-Q & Meow Mixer Fundraiser-Vendor registration is now available please contact (CAWL) at 410-535-9300 or email: cawl@comcast.net

NOTICE: If you are interested in being a vendor, please sign up as soon as possible. Approximately 1/3 of the available vendor slots have already been taken!