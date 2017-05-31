St. Leonard Man Arrested for Possession of Heroin in Prince Frederick

On Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at approximately 10:30 a.m., Trooper First Class Matthews, from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack conducted a traffic stop at Route 4, south of Route 231 in Prince Frederick for traffic violations.
John F. Marshall, 34 of St. Leonard, was visibly showing several criminal indicators and a K-9 scan was requested. The K-9 scan was positive and a search was conducted.
Heroin was located in the vehicle.
Marshall was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.
If you are going to drive around with drugs in the care you might want to leave the Cheech and Chong shirt at home.
