St. Leonard Man Arrested for Possession of Heroin in Prince Frederick

On Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at approximately 10:30 a.m., Trooper First Class Matthews, from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack conducted a traffic stop at Route 4, south of Route 231 in Prince Frederick for traffic violations.

John F. Marshall, 34 of St. Leonard, was visibly showing several criminal indicators and a K-9 scan was requested. The K-9 scan was positive and a search was conducted.

Heroin was located in the vehicle.

Marshall was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.

