St. Leonard Man Arrested for Possession of Heroin in Prince Frederick

May 31, 2017
John F. Marshall, 34 of St. Leonard

On Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at approximately 10:30 a.m., Trooper First Class Matthews, from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack conducted a traffic stop at Route 4, south of Route 231 in Prince Frederick for traffic violations.

John F. Marshall, 34 of St. Leonard, was visibly showing several criminal indicators and a K-9 scan was requested. The K-9 scan was positive and a search was conducted.

Heroin was located in the vehicle.

Marshall was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.

10 Responses to St. Leonard Man Arrested for Possession of Heroin in Prince Frederick

  1. Anonymous on May 31, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    If you are going to drive around with drugs in the care you might want to leave the Cheech and Chong shirt at home.

    Reply
  2. Mac N Cheese on May 31, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    He should have been arrested, for possession of that stupid looking shirt!

    Reply
  3. Anonymous on May 31, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    Haha! Again?

    Reply
  4. Adam on May 31, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    How appropriate to wear a Cheech and Chong shirt

    Reply
  5. Willie on May 31, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    I wonder if that is another “fart ninja” shirt. The world needs more fart ninjas.

    Reply
  6. Lol on May 31, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    Cheech and Chong shirt lol

    Reply
  7. C Marin on May 31, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    Nice shirt.

    Reply
  8. well on May 31, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    I hate to admit it but that Cheech and Chong shirt is pretty cool.

    Reply
  9. Sofa_King_Kewl on May 31, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    Ohhh no’s, not again! Guess we had better keep on doing the same thing over and over in the hopes it’ll be different next time!

    UPDATE: Maryland State Police Heroin Investigative Unit Arrests Large Scale Distributors of Illegal Opioids in Five Counties

    May 29, 2017

    Reply
  10. Chong on May 31, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    I think maybe the “Cheech & Chong” shirt was a dead giveaway.

    Reply

