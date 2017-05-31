Lothian Man Arrested for Possession of Cocaine

On Friday, May 19, 2017, at approximately 9:45 p.m., Trooper Stull, from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack stopped a vehicle on Route 4 south, of Sherry Lane in Prince Frederick for traffic violations.
Russell C. Tayman, 21 of Lothian, demonstrated behavior that indicated an attempt to conceal something.
A search was conducted and Cocaine was located.
Tayman was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.
Lots of junkies on here lately.
Wait a sec, you mean to tell me the “war on drugs” is not working?
UPDATE: Maryland State Police Heroin Investigative Unit Arrests Large Scale Distributors of Illegal Opioids in Five Counties
May 29, 2017