Lothian Man Arrested for Possession of Cocaine

May 31, 2017
Russell C. Tayman, 21 of Lothian

On  Friday, May 19, 2017, at approximately 9:45 p.m., Trooper Stull, from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack stopped a vehicle on Route 4 south, of Sherry Lane in Prince Frederick for traffic violations.

Russell C. Tayman, 21 of Lothian, demonstrated behavior that indicated an attempt to conceal something.

A search was conducted and Cocaine was located.

Tayman was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.

2 Responses to Lothian Man Arrested for Possession of Cocaine

  1. Anonymous on May 31, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    Lots of junkies on here lately.

  2. Sofa_King_Kewl on May 31, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    Wait a sec, you mean to tell me the “war on drugs” is not working?

    UPDATE: Maryland State Police Heroin Investigative Unit Arrests Large Scale Distributors of Illegal Opioids in Five Counties

    May 29, 2017

