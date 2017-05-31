Trespassing Leads to Arrest for Possession of Cocaine for Bowie Woman

Possession of Cocaine: On Monday, May 22, 2017, at approximately 12:15 a.m., Trooper First Class Robinson from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack responded to Project Echo in Prince Frederick for a trespassing complaint.

Cynthia M. Bobick, 37 of Bowie, had been asked to leave the property by the manager and refused. When the manager contacted the police, Bobick left. She was located, stopped by police and advised on behalf of Project Echo, not to return to the property. A short time later, the manager called stating that Bobick had returned.

Troopers located Bobick and while conducting a search incident to the arrest located cocaine. She was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.

