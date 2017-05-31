Trespassing Leads to Arrest for Possession of Cocaine for Bowie Woman

May 31, 2017
Cynthia M. Bobick, 37 of Bowie

Possession of Cocaine: On Monday, May 22, 2017, at approximately 12:15 a.m., Trooper First Class Robinson from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack responded to Project Echo in Prince Frederick for a trespassing complaint.

Cynthia M. Bobick, 37 of Bowie, had been asked to leave the property by the manager and refused. When the manager contacted the police, Bobick left. She was located, stopped by police and advised on behalf of Project Echo, not to return to the property. A short time later, the manager called stating that Bobick had returned.

Troopers located Bobick and while conducting a search incident to the arrest located cocaine. She was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.

5 Responses to Trespassing Leads to Arrest for Possession of Cocaine for Bowie Woman

  1. TellItLikeItIs on May 31, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    HEY SMNEWSNET: What happened to the story about the 30 year old woman who was arrested? The one who was short and smiling at the camera. It was on here this morning and now it has disappeared. Hmmmmmmm

    SMNEWSNET ADMIN:
    https://smnewsnet.com/archives/419686/lusby-woman-arrested-in-liquor-store-parking-lot-for-possession-of-heroin/

    5/31/2017: Updated Booking Photo Added.

    Reply
  2. Willie on May 31, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    Well she showed them!

    Reply
  3. Anonymous on May 31, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    Stay off of the drugs, they are turning your brain to mush. Oops, too late.

    Reply
  4. Sofa_King_Kewl on May 31, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    Simply impossible! We just arrested all the drug dealers:

    UPDATE: Maryland State Police Heroin Investigative Unit Arrests Large Scale Distributors of Illegal Opioids in Five Counties

    May 29, 2017

    Reply
  5. Rob Stark on May 31, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    Cocaine aside, apparently this is one stupid woman!

    Reply

