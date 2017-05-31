WANTED – Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 5/31/2017

The following persons are wanted by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts. They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state.
If you have information concerning these cases, you should take no action, but instead immediately contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Department or your local law enforcement agency.
Ernest Thomas III- subject is wanted for Child Support.
Tina Lynn Harmon- subject is wanted for Theft.
Jamar Daron Moss- subject is wanted for Child Support.
Victoria Gayle Wilson- subject is wanted for Violation of Probation- Credit Card Theft.
Samantha Dawn Gentry- subject is wanted for Child Support.
Antonio Marquis Davis- subject is wanted for Drug Possession, Theft and Driving Without a License.
Andrew Maurice Holland- subject is wanted for Child Support.
Travis Benjamin Ridgely- subject is wanted for Child Support.
David Scott Debow- subject is wanted for Child Support.
Donald Joseph Owens- subject is wanted for Child Support.
Shannon Trevor Workman- subject is wanted for Child Support.
William Eldred Norwood- subject is wanted for Child Support.
Joseph Andrew Quade- subject is wanted for Child Support.
Trayquan Marqueze Lee- subject is wanted for Child Porn.
Sgt. Rob Selkirk 410-535-2800 Ext 2517 Cell 443-624-8241
Det. Mike Tomlinson 410-535-2800 Ext 2581 Cell 443-532-4278
Det. Chip Ward 410-535-2800 Ext 2589 Cell 443-532-0603
Det. James Bell 410-535-2800 Ext 2748 Cell 443-975-0481
Det. Mike Lewis 410-535-2800 Ext 2747 Cell 443-975-8368
Bunch of deadbeat dads, a deadbeat mom, a couple crooks, and one child molester. They should all get together and discuss ways they can continue to deprive their children of necessities while the crooks take their wallets and the pervert would just be happy to hear people talking about children in general. What a nice bunch of people.
How many of these douches were PRed (Personal Recognizance) by a Commissioner with no money paid, yet my Bond was $3,000 (because I had a Job) for Driving on a Suspended License due to failure to pay a Traffic Ticket, equivalent to a slick State sponsoring of a a Debtor’s Prison. Which had vile repercussions, Loss of a Job, including the Tow Fees, Lawyer Fees, and Bondman’s Fee, now I’m over $1,500 in Debt w/o a JOB (I got Fired for missing work while in Jail) and have to drive on an Uninsured Registration to Fill-out Applications and go on Interviews, All the while, I, continue to face 1 year in Jail, with 2 years of Probation with up-to a $1,000 fine, for something that’s obviously NON-VIOLENT. Oh and also, I can be pulled over and Arrested anytime and my Car can Towed again, just to attempt to catch back-up.
What kind of name is Trayquan? Big Dookie, another typical southern md pervert. Oh wait….