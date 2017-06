St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) is pleased to announce that the Class of 2017 commencement ceremonies will be available for online viewing via live streaming through our school system website at http://www.smcps.org/graduation and on Channel 96.

At the conclusion of each ceremony, SMCPS will post a video to the SMCPS YouTube Channel.

The videos will be made available for free download once they are posted to the SMCPS YouTube channel.