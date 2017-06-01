Maryland Safe Harbor Workgroup to Meet June 8, 2017

Workgroup Established to Aid Youth Victims of Human Trafficking; Meeting Open to Public

The Workgroup to Study Safe Harbor Policy for Youth Victims of Human Trafficking will hold a meeting on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at 1 p.m. in the Joint Hearing Room of the Legislative Services Building at 90 State Circle in Annapolis, Maryland.

Chaired by Secretary of State John C. Wobensmith, the workgroup is charged with compiling information on and identifying the needs of youth victims of human trafficking, evaluating current safe harbor policies and legal protections for youth victims of human trafficking in other states, and making recommendations on legislation and policy initiatives that aid youth victims of human trafficking in Maryland.

The meeting is open to the public, and individuals who have worked with survivors of human trafficking in either a professional setting or volunteer position are encouraged to attend and share their experiences and knowledge. Members of the public who have questions about the meeting may call Thomas Stack, public safety policy analyst at the Governor’s Office of Crime Control & Prevention, at 410-697-9336.

Additional information about the workgroup and the 2016 report can be found here.

WHAT: Meeting of the Workgroup to Study Safe Harbor Policy for Youth Victims of Human Trafficking

WHERE: Joint Hearing Room, Legislative Services Building, 90 State Circle, Annapolis, Md. 21401

WHEN: Thursday, June 8, 2017, 1 to 3 p.m.

The Workgroup must:

identify gaps in services currently available;

collect and compile data on the number of youth victims of human trafficking in the state, including the number of youth victims in each jurisdiction of the state;

evaluate current Maryland safe harbor policies and legal protections for youth victims of human trafficking; and make recommendations regarding: legislation and policy initiatives to address the provision of services and legal protections for youth victims of human trafficking in the State; the collection of data to identify youth victims of human trafficking in the State; funding requirements and budgetary priorities to address the needs of human trafficking in the State; and any other relevant issues or considerations identified by the Workgroup.

