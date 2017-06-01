Focus Group to Consider Building Code Exemption for Sheds Up to 600 Square Feet

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County have authorized the formation of a focus group to consider amending the St. Mary’s County Building Code to exempt sheds between 300 and 600 square feet in area. This letter is to invite interested citizens to participate in this group.

The Building Code currently has an exemption for detached, accessory sheds up to 300 square feet. Building permits are required for sheds larger than 300 square feet. Larger sheds must meet the requirements of the International Residential Code (IRC) and they must pass inspection from a qualified building inspector. The focus group will consider questions such as: should sheds of wood, metal, plastic, or concrete block be exempt; should an exemption only apply to footers and foundations; should the exemption be for the entire shed, including walls, roof, flooring, anchoring, etc.

Focus Group meetings of will be held Wednesday evenings, beginning at 6:30 p.m. and will take place inside the Chesapeake Building, 41770 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown. Land Use and Growth Management staff estimates no more than three meetings will be needed. Each meeting should last no more than 90 minutes. The first meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, June 21.

If you are unable to participate but someone in your organization is able to, please forward this invitation to a designee. Please contact Bill Hunt, acting director, Department of Land Use and Growth Management, to alert him if you or a designee will be able to participate.

Citizens are asked to confirm at their earliest convenience by contacting Mr. Hunt via email to bill.hunt@stmarysmd.com or by phone at 301-475-4200, ext. *1508.

