Police in Anne Arundel County Investigating Double Homicide

On Thursday, June 1, 2017 at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to the area of Scott Town Road and Nick Road in ShadySide for a report of gunshots heard in the area.

When officers arrived they located a male and female deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and are investigating.

No further information is available at this time, however we do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Any updates will be made public as they become available.

