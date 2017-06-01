Police in Anne Arundel County Investigating Double Homicide

June 1, 2017

On Thursday, June 1, 2017 at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to the area of Scott Town Road and Nick Road in ShadySide for a report of gunshots heard in the area.

When officers arrived they located a male and female deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and are investigating.

No further information is available at this time, however we do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Any updates will be made public as they become available.


This entry was posted on June 1, 2017 at 11:19 am and is filed under All News, Anne Arundel News, Community, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.