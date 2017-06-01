Owings Daycare Provider Found Guilty of Child Abuse

Last week a Calvert County Jury convicted Diandra Noel Ward, 32 of Owings, of Child Abuse in the First and Second Degree.

Ward was the daycare provider for the three month old victim. While in Ms. Ward’s care the victim suffered a life threatening brain injury that required emergency surgery.

Four medical experts from Children’s National Medical Center opined that the victim suffered from Non Accidental Abusive Head Trauma caused by a shaking mechanism. These doctors included: Dr. Jackson, Board Certified Child Abuse Pediatrician, Dr. Magge, Board Certified Pediatric Neurosurgeon, Dr. deBeaufort, Board Certified Ophthalmologist and Dr. Vezina, Board Certified Pediatric Neuro Radiologist.

In addition to the diagnosis of Non Accidental Abusive Head Trauma, the medical doctors also opined that the injury would have happened within hours of the victim undergoing surgery, and that the symptoms of the victim’s injuries would have been almost simultaneous to the onset of symptoms.

Ward, in a statement to law enforcement, had indicated that the victim began exhibiting symptoms of the trauma around 2:45 p.m. on April 15, 2016. At that time, Ward was the sole individual responsible for the victim’s care.

The Jury deliberated approximately two and a half hours before returning a guilty verdict.

Ward’s sentence guidelines for active time are 10 to 20 years. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered to be completed before Ward’s Aug. 4, 2017, sentencing.

Kathryn A. Marsh, Deputy State’s Attorney prosecuted the case and Thomas C. Mooney was the attorney for the defense.

