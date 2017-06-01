DAVID LEON BARBOUR was born on September 5, 1951 the 8th child to the late William Francis and Mary Margaret (Thomas) Barbour. On May 24, 2017, David surrounded with family, peacefully went home to be with the Lord.

David was educated in the Charles County public school system. He was first employed with Trailways Bus Company as a bag handler for several years. He later worked for the Division Pharmacy for about 5 years where he as a Pharmacy Assistant. David then ventured out into the electrical field where he landed a job with Branch Electric. He later retired from Northwest Cooperative as a Maintenance Engineer. Watching sports was one of his favorite ways to past the time, especially the Redskins, Orioles and Nationals. While growing up, he enjoyed attending the local Sunday baseball games watching the Wicomico Hawks, and when he was old enough he played right and center field for them. David loved to listen and dance to the music by The O’jays, Temptations, and Commodores. During the summer months, David would be found riding his Harley. He enjoyed laughing, sharing stories, and spending time with his family. He would even babysit his nieces and nephews and attend their sporting events. David enjoyed being out in the yard. You would always see him cutting grass, trimming bushes and sitting on the porch and talking to people as they passed by. He was also the neighborhood’s volunteer dog walker. He loved dogs especially Dakoda. His sense of humor brought laughter, tears of joy and gladness to everyone who knew him.

David accepted the Lord Jesus as his savior and was baptized at the Mount Sinai Baptist Church in 1999. He is preceded in death by his parents William and Mary Margaret, two brothers James Joseph (Jimmy), John Melvin (Peanut) and one sister Lydia Ann Barbour (Bird). He leaves to mourn his son Antione Fauntleroy; three sisters: Mary Jenifer, Alice Theresa Barbour, and Thelma Bowman; four brothers: William, Thomas, Charles and Robert Barbour; two sister-in-law’s, Nellie and Natasha Barbour; one brother-in-law Louis Bowman and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Family and friends will gather on Thursday, June 1, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Interment to follow at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church Cemetery in Charlotte Hall, MD.