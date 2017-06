Peacefully on Saturday, May 27, 2017, Dana Anthony Carter departed this earthly life at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Family and friends will unite on Saturday, June 3, 2017 from 10:00am until time of service 11:00am at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home 2294 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Interment will take place at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD at a later date.