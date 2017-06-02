Southern Maryland Roller Derby’s First Home Bout of 2017 is June 10th

Southern Maryland Roller Derby’s first 2017 home bout is just a stone’s throw away!! On June 10th, we will be skating against our friends, the lovely ladies of the Fredericksburg Roller Derby. Come and enjoy a day of derby with us!!!

Doors open at 5:30pm, and the first whistle blows at 6pm. Presale tickets are available online for $8 or $10 at the door. Kids 12 and under are free. Bring a chair or blanket and grab the seats with the most action right on the sidelines. We will have SMRD merch, vendors, and a 50/50 raffle, so bring some cash!

Roller Derby is a relatively new sport following its resurgence in the late 1990s. Every season it evolves, becoming more competitive and athletic as skaters further hone their skills and develop new strategies. SMRD was the first women’s flat track roller derby league in Southern Maryland.

SMRD is a 501c(3) non-profit organization supported by members, sponsors, fundraising, and donations. We are also the first league in Southern Maryland to be accepted as a full member of the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association (WFTDA).

For more information, visit www.somdrollerderby.org.

