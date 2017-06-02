Tiki Bar Owner Fires Employees and Apologizes for Memorial Day Weekend Incident

The following was posted on the Tiki Bar Facebook page:
To all veterans, active or retired, I was deeply saddened by the post that Tiki security asked patrons to remove any military affiliated motorcycle attire, especially on Memorial Day Weekend when it’s our turn to show special thanks to those who have served. It is not the policy of the Tiki Bar, but a failure of management to follow the policies of the Tiki Bar for the past 37 years. As the owner, I was not present, but undergoing surgery and truly sorry I was not there to correct this issue. You would be hard pressed to find anyone that loves this country and appreciates the military for their service more than I do!
The corrective measures have been implemented and are as follows: The general manager and the responsible security member have been fired. All staff will be retrained immediately to understand when honor and respect is due.
Sincerely,
The Owner
How is this an apology? Terry Clarke, owner of The Tiki Bar, could’ve at least had the balls to sign his name. I’ve witnessed 1st hand mistreatment by security, management and owner with Tiki Customers. I’ve witnessed them getting physical for absolutely no reason. The apology is as sincere as his marriage vows to his wife. In my opinion, when you’re having a long term affair with the little Miranda Lambert looking bartender, your word and apology means NOTHING! Damage control isn’t what’s necessary…an entirely new owner, crew and management is what’s needed.
Signed,
No Longer Associated
Make it up to the military vets and active members by honoring them on another day with special drinks, special prices and a free appetizer. Or something like that
Grow a set.. rules are rules, veterans aren’t exempt. The veterans should have been adult enough to accept it.. unless they are Girl Scout veterans..
Sorry Mr. Owner. In my humble opinion, when you refuse to put your name to the apology, your apology means nothing. Perhaps you should try again!
Just my opinion
Bill Cosby – Likes This!
That place is so trashy
That’s correct way to correct a problem, kudos
Who is “The Owner”?
I do not believe this.. They are not good management and the TIKI Bar as we knew is GONE
You are just as disrespectful. You literally threw my brother’s money in the water after he paid you to park his boat. Where is the honor in that? Taking a 32 year old tradition and suddenly charge $10 to enjoy it? Maybe invest some of that into training for you employees.
WHO in there right mind would disrespect our vets or anyone in the military. Really… what were you thinking, obviously not with your mind. Now think about the respect you’ve lost.
I’m sorry but… I agree with the fired personnel. If the policy is that gang affiliated attire is not welcome then…. I don’t care if it is biker vests with “Unicorn Slayers” on it. It is not allowed. Even if they are depicted as veteran or military, it is still a gang affiliation. Look up the word “gang.”
If you ask me, these “bikers” were just trying to get around the policy and/or create a scene.
Wow! The owner really took a big step when he fired the gen. manager and security personnel. I guess it is evident that some people do not totally realize that because of our men and women who have served or are serving do so freely, and because of them we are FREE. We are the free country of the world. That is why our country is such a diverse one because of the many different cultures that exist. I myself have a totally different outlook for our veterans because of their heroic actions they have done for our country. They make me proud! However, I wld never want anyone to loose their job, however thank you Mr.Tiki bar owner for taking immediate action to rectify the issue.
It’s nice to see an owner who will openly back his or her patrons.
This was totally uncalled for.
Thank You
PS I hope you recover from your surgery.
Sincerely, the owner?? Had this been a totally sincere apology, “the owner” should have signed with his actual name. Cop-out
The Tiki went to hell when John and Kathy Taylor sold it to the !@#$% that owns it now. Sad. It used to be a nice place to go.
I live in Florida. My niece who lives in your area posted your apology on her Facebook. I hope you have a swift recovery from your surgery. I do hope your message gets to those it is intended to reach.