Police in Charles County Investigating Armed Robbery of 4 Teens in Bryans Road

June 5, 2017

On Monday, May 29, 2017, at approximately 1:55 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office  responded to the 3100 block of Marshall Hall Road in Bryans Road for the report of an armed robbery to the rear of Safeway.

Investigation revealed four juvenile males were seated on the trail leading from the Safeway to a neighborhood when they were approached by a black male. The suspect produced a gun and demanded property. Two victims fled the scene, while the remaining two victims surrendered their coats and a cell phone.

The suspect was seen fleeing in a dark-colored passenger car that was parked in the Bryans Road shopping center.

Detective J. Feldman is investigating.


