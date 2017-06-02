Joann Fowler, 82

Joann Fowler, age 82 of La Plata, Maryland, died June 1, 2017 at Genesis Waldorf Center.

Joann was a keeper of the Judges’ Chambers for the Prince George’s County Government for 15 years and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Plata, Maryland.

She was the daughter of Thomas Windle and Ann Rifflie Windle. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husbands, Anthony R. Altiere and Paul C. Fowler; her brothers, Thomas and Robert Windle; and her sisters, Jacqueline Norcott and Marilyn Littlejohn.

She is survived by her sons, Robert J. and Michael R. Altiere; her daughter, Diane Boteler; and her sister, Marianne Calomeris.

Friends received on Thursday, June 8, 2017 from 5PM until time of Wake Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.

Interment at a later date in All Saints Cemetery in North Haven, Connecticut.