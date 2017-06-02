Ann Parran Bond Combs, 68, of Mechanicsville, MD formerly of Leonardtown, MD passed away on May 31, 2017 at her home. Born on April 26, 1949 in Leonardtown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Marguerite Mattingly Bond and Thomas Holdsworth Bond. Ann was the loving wife of the late Robert Lamar Combs who preceded her in death on November 13, 2015 and whom she married in St. Nicholas Chapel at Naval Air Station Patuxent River. Ann is survived by her sister Kay Bond (Steve Wilson) of White Hall, MD.

Ann graduated from Chopticon High School In 1967 and was a lifelong St. Mary’s County MD resident. She was employed as a Program Manager at Naval Air Station Patuxent River for over 30 years. Ann was a member of Health Share of St. Mary’s and St. Mary’s Hospital Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed baking, flower arranging, quilting and gardening.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 10:00 AM in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Morganza, MD with Father Keith Woods officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD. Pallbearers will be: Dallas Hill, Dale Dean, Will Phillips, Richard Curry, William Ford Connelly and Michael Combs. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Andrew Ford Connelly and Steve Wilson.