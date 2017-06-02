Mary Alice Louise Hyson, 84, of LaPlata passed away June 1, 2017. She was born June 28, 1932 in Seat Pleasant, MD to Wilbur and Alice (Brady) Greenwell. Mary was raised in Capitol Heights and graduated from Maryland Park High School. She was employed as a secretary with Merchants Terminal. In her leisure time she enjoyed cooking, bowling, knitting, birds, gardening, reading The Bible and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband Donald Kenneth Hyson, Sr. She is survived by sons Donald K. Hyson, Jr. and wife Michele of Ladson, SC and Dave M. Hyson of King George, VA, 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and sister Gwendolyn Arnold.