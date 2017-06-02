Anne Dare Billard Bonner, 95, died Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at the home of her daughter in Faber, Virginia. Anne was born September 11, 1921 in Baltimore, MD, the youngest daughter of Mary Agnes Shepherd and William W. Billard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William R. Bonner, Sr. as well as her sister Jacqueline, her brother Jules and great-grandson Luke Pittman. Anne joined the Women’s Army Corps during World War II and later worked at Nationwide Insurance until her retirement. She was a talented amateur artist, taking special delight in portraits of her family. She enjoyed many years visiting her son and family in France.

She is survived by her four children and their spouses, Margaret and John Campbell, William and Elizabeth Bonner, Mary and Gerald Stauffer and James Bonner as well as sixteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. She will be missed by her family as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.