Herbert Ralph Moran, 88, of Woodbridge, VA passed away June 1, 2017 at Washington Hospital Center. He was born November 7, 1928 in Cucumber, West Virginia to Walter Thomas and Mattie (Richardson) Moran. Herbert was raised in Cucumber, WV and graduated from Big Creek High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the Vietnam War. He retired from the Army as a Master Sargent, and was then employed by the Prince William County Water Authority. He was a member of the VFW Post 14000 and the American Legion in Woodbridge, VA. In his leisure, Herbert enjoyed baseball and watching TV.

He was preceded in death by his wife Maudie E. Moran, sister Phyllis Moran, brother Bill Moran and sister in law Louise Moran. Herbert is survived by a daughter Deborah D. Mauer and husband Daniel of Chesapeake Beach, granddaughter Bridgette R. Mauer, sisters Linda Moran and Helen Pierce and husband Harman as well as numerous nieces and nephews.