Helen L. Smithson, 74

Helen L. Smithson of Prince Frederick, MD, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, May 27, 2017, at the age of 74.

She was born in Woodstock, VA., on August 15, 1942, to Florence (Cook) and Cortland Wolfe.

Helen worked at ARC of Southern Maryland as a caregiver and retired as a real estate settlement administrator with 25 years of service. She enjoyed the challenge of solving puzzles and helping others.

Helen was the beloved wife of the late Thomas R. Smithson and the loving mother of Colleen Shannon and Mark Shannon. She was the step-mother of Kim Smithson and Tommy Smithson, Jr. and grandmother of Shelby and Sabrina. She was the sister of Vicki White, Cecil Wolfe and Ricki Wolfe.