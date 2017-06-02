Glenna Jean Burgess, 82, of Upper Marlboro, MD passed away on May 31, 2017. Glenna was born on June 22, 1934 in West Virginia.

Glenna retired from the National Education Association as a Substitute Teacher. She was a member of the Homemakers Club, and 4-H.

Glenna is predeceased by her Parents, and Husband, James C. Burgess. Special friend, Johnny.

Glenna is survived by her Son, James Mark Burgess (Brigitte), Brother-In-Law’s, Joe Horack, and Joe Burgess. Nephew, Wayne Gordon. Special Friends, Nancy, Joe, Marie, and Billy