Rose Tiller, beloved mother of Roger Tiller of San Antonio, Texas, Linda Cromwell of Catonsville, MD. David Tiller of Hollywood, MD. and Barry Tiller of Edgewater, MD. passed away on June 1st 2017. Born on April 26th 1926 in Saskatchewan Canada, Rose came to the United States with The British Air Commission during WW II.

Memorial gathering will take place at The Forestville United Methodist Church 3111 Forestville Road District Heights, MD. 20747 on Saturday June 17th from 10AM until time of Services at 11AM.