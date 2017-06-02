Tonia Marie Garvie, 38

Tonia Marie Garvie, age 38, of Colonial Beach, VA, died on May 26, 2017 in Colonial Beach, VA.

Born on October 24, 1978 in Washington, D.C., Tonia was the daughter of Carl Edward Garvie and Rebecca Jane (Richards) Brown. Tonia was a Waitress at the Four Seasons Restaurant and she attended the Oak Grove Baptist Church, both in Colonial Beach, VA. When she wasn’t working, Tonia enjoyed spending time at the beach and caring for her cats. She especially loved spending time with her family at cookouts and other family gatherings.

Tonia was preceded in death by her step-father, John S. Spence.

She is survived by her parents, Rebecca “Becky” Brown and Daryl Brown; two brothers, Stephen E. Spence and John W. Spence; three sisters, Kelly J. Spence, Karen Spence, and Sherry Spence; maternal grandparents, Robert and Stella Richards, paternal step-grandparents, Donald and Myrtle Skinner; one aunt and uncle, Clayton and Carol Tate; three cousins, Christal Shifflett, Robert “Boo” Tate, and Eillen Richards; four nephews, Stephen Spence, Nathan Spence, Jack Verhalen, and Jace Spence; and two nieces, Carolyn Spence and Madison Bowser.

Friends will be received on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 from 5pm until time of Funeral Service at 7pm at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, MD 20646.

Interment will be private.