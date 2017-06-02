Marjorie Louise (Downs) Hughes, 92 of Upper Marlboro, MD passed away on May, 26, 2017 at Fenwick Landing Assisted Living.

She was born on September 20, 1924 in Washington, DC to the late Henry Clay and Sadie Elizabeth (Lewis) Downs.

Marjorie was an administrative assistant at St. Elizabeths Hospital. She was a member of the Broad Creek Couples Club, an antique club and a homemakers club. As a young adult she worked at Pop Downs Store, a landmark in SW, DC which was owned by her parents. She loved flower gardening, reading and crossword puzzles.

In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her husband of 65 years John Campbell Hughes and sister Betty Lorraine Morgan. She is survived by her daughter Cheryl Hameroff (Michael) of Waldorf, MD, son J. Craig Hughes (Margo) of Chesapeake Beach, MD, two grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be on Monday, June 12, 2017 at 11:00 AM at Raymond Funeral Service; 5635 Washington Ave, La Plata, MD 20646.

Interment will follow at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.