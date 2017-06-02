Matthew Louis Suite, Sr. was born in Charlotte Hall, Maryland on January 27, 1929.

He graduated from Margaret Brent High School and shortly thereafter went to work at Borghese in Washington, DC where he learned the skill of guilding. This skill made it possible for him and his wife of 62 years, Ruth B. Suite, to have a lifelong picture framing business, The Gold Leaf Shop, which closed in August 2016. Mr. Suite loved being with his family at cookouts, playing cards, and attending different events his grandchildren were involved in. He was a kind and generous man and loved by many.

He was predeceased by his parents, Louis and Anna Adell Suite; his wife, Ruth B. Suite; and his sons, Matthew L. Suite, Jr. and David Suite.

He is survived by his devoted daughter, Cynthia L. Suite (Glenn) of Mechanicsville, Maryland; six grandchildren, Matt III (Sonny), Michael, Michele, Diane, Brian, and C.J.; nine great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.

Friends received on Friday, June 2, 2017 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM with Wake Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Chapel in La Plata, Maryland. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, June 5, 2017 at 9AM at Immaculate Conception Church in Mechanicsville, Maryland. Burial at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Waldorf, Maryland. Memorials to Hospice of St. Mary’s, PO Box 625, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650.